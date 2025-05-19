Lions…

No one is going to tell you this, and some do not want to hear it…. but, what we are witnessing right now is not business as usual. This is not a market cycle, and it is not a partisan issue. This is a global realignment of power unlike anything seen since the fall of the British Empire.

FACT. The United States is in rapid decline, economically, politically, spiritually. And while Babylon pretends all is well, the foundations are cracking beneath its feet.

The US. An Empire in Decay On Multiple Fronts.

The national debt has surpassed $34 trillion, with no intention to slow. The dollar is backed by nothing but "hope." America has become worse than (click), a zombie corporation, consuming and producing very little. Stock markets with no connection to reality, floating on relentless debt expansion and a dollar being sucked dry of purchasing power. Then there is cultural and political division, eating the country from the inside. This downgrade of U.S. credit/debt? Is not just financial, it's symbolic.

This is what (some) people do not want to hear… China.

China leads the BRICS expansion, offering an alternative to Western hegemony. China is stockpiling gold while the US is adding crypto to its strategic reserves…(THIS IS NOT A CONFIDENCE BUILDER).

Global Power Metrics. US vs China vs BRICS.

GDP Share (%). The U.S. still holds a lead, but BRICS collectively now surpasses it.

Gold Reserves. BRICS (especially Russia and China) are stacking gold rapidly outpacing the U.S. quietly.

Trade Settlement (%). The dollar still dominates, but its grip is slipping as BRICS nations push alternative currency systems.

This Is a Tectonic Shift. Oil contracts are increasingly being settled in yuan, not dollars. The world is moving FASTER to de-dollarize. The dollar is losing its grip as the world reserve currency. Nations are watching and choosing sides quietly. And the US? It has no plan beyond more debt/currency devaluation, and yes, denial.

Lions. This is reality. And it is an inconvenient one. The system will do everything it can to delay the collapse while pretending all is well. They WILL fake the data. They WILL shift the narrative. They WILL call this shift “transitory,” “manageable,” or “conspiratorial.” They WILL say “the dollar is still strong,” even while nations are quietly walking away from it.

