Lions. Trump is serving the inflation regime.

Need proof?

Ok.

Lets break this one down.

The Fed does not need Trump to wear a Fed hat.

What the Fed does need is political cover for a system where inflation is normalized, debt is diluted, markets are supported, and the public is trained (drained) to accept increasing losses of purchasing power as “great numbers.” FULL-STOP.

Trump said YESTERDAY QUOTE: “I love the inflation.” He said that after the CPI surged above 4%, AND it did so at its fastest pace in three years.

Then today, wholesale inflation came in higher than expected…

So the contradiction is massive.

Inflation is rising faster. Wholesale inflation is higher than expected.

The consumer is under increasing pressure. The government is drowning in debt.

And Trump’s message is…. “Its Great.”

Lions. When inflation surges and the president calls the numbers “great,” he does not want you to know that inflation quietly, and legally, steals wealth away from YOU. Workers, savers, retirees, and the middle class while protecting the debt machine.

Trump is not fighting the Fed’s inflation regime. IN FACT, he is helping the Fed to inflate.

Moreover, he is giving the Fed political cover.

So…….

Trump’s comments yesterday that inflation numbers are “great,” even though inflation surged higher, fit right in with the Fed's overall plan to inflate the system and therefore gain power and control....

TRUMP SERVES THE FED. WHICH SERVES THE EPSTEIN CLASS.

GM