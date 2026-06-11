Gregory’s Newsletter

Gregory’s Newsletter

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Craig's avatar
Craig
2h

When every grift makes him millions, his wealth is rising multiple times faster than inflation.

Reply
Share
Vic's avatar
Vic
2h

Profound point! Spot on!

Reply
Share
18 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Gregory Mannarino · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture