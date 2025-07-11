Lions…

If you were to read thru the comments on my YouTube vlog, many people are very concerned that they are losing something “free.”

To these people, “free” means censorship, AI reviews/screening of your/their posts, (and my videos), commercials/distractions, bots, paid shills, and scammers.

Is that how YOU define freedom? With censorship, AI reviews/screening of your/their posts, (and my videos), commercials/distractions, bots, paid shills, and scammers?

I do not think so.

(But in America today, THE TRUTH IS TREASON AND MANY PEOPLE WHO CLAIM TO WANT FREEDOM, REALLY DON’T. INSTEAD THEY WANT “FREE,”) or their version of it.

On the 4th of next month, I WILL BE POSTING ALL OF my morning videos, including my Sunday Markets A Look Ahead exclusively on CLICK- The Revolution/Freedom Platform along with ALL my newsletters.

BUT…. With that, and to protect Their Version of Freedom, “free,” which includes censorship, AI reviews/screening of your/their posts, (and my videos), commercials, bots, paid shills, and scammers,

After the 4th of next month I will keep just the livestream going over on “free” YouTube.

