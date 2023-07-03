Lions and friends…

As you know, I am taking off today Monday July 3rd from doing video blog(s) as this is a shortened trading day. Tomorrow, Tuesday July 4th, I will do a Markets A Look Ahead segment.

As I am writing this, the 10 year yield is sitting at 3.78 with the DXY flat.

The MMRI has dropped to 241.6

This mechanism as of late has become a phenomenon…

…