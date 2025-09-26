HEADLINE.
Lions… This is what the USA has devolved into… A PROPAGANDA STATE.
People are being FORCED to spend more as prices continue to rise. PERIOD. But the MSM twists this into “The Economy is Alright.”
The article goes on to say: “Americans increased spending again in August to help keep the U.S. economy chugging.” Personal spending rose 0.6% last mont…
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to Gregory’s Newsletter to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.