(CNBC)- Sales of previously owned homes in January dropped a wider-than-expected 8.4% from December.

The median price for a home sold in January was $396,800, up 0.9% year over year and the highest January price on record.

Weaker consumer confidence in the economy all continue to weigh on the U.S. housing market. The chief economist for the National Association of Realtors, Lawrence Yun, is calling it “a new housing crisis.”

Lions…

The "new housing crisis" headline is just the mainstream catching up…

Lions…. housing is THE consumer confidence engine.

So, what to expect next?

Lions… The "Strong Economy" narrative MUST BE MAINTAINED AS A KEY PART OF THIS "TRUTH INVERSION."

THEY WILL REVISE ALL TRUTH OUT OF EXISTENCE…

Trump- "The United States of America should be paying MUCH LESS on its Borrowings (BONDS!)," Trump said in a Truth Social post. "We are again the strongest Country in the World, and should therefore be paying the LOWEST INTEREST RATE, by far."

