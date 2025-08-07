Lions…

TODAY HEADLINE.

(MarketWatch)- The numbers: Businesses aren’t hiring many people or creating lots of jobs, but they aren’t firing many people either, jobless claims show. The number of people who applied for unemployment benefits in the seven days ended Aug. 2 rose by 7,000 to 226,000, the government said Thursday, but they remained near the lowest level of the year. The figures are seasonally adjusted.

JUST 3 DAYS AGO THE DATA SAID THIS…

(Economic Indicators Report). The accommodation and food services industry saw the biggest decline in employment last month followed by mining, company management, support services, educational services, construction, public administration, agriculture, forestry, fishing and hunting, professional, scientific, technical services, health care and social assistance.

“And you thought is was bad before with the #FAKE data? You have not seen ANYTHING yet…” Click HERE.

BIGGEST DECLINES IN EMPLOYMENT. The Standouts… (From a post I did just yesterday)…

Accommodation & Food Services. This is the canary in the coal mine. Why? These are the first ones to get hit when moving into a recession.

Mining & Support Services. Tied to energy demand and industrial investment. Weakness here suggests slowing production based activity

Educational Services. Alarming. Education jobs tend to be recession-resistant. Weakness here = local/state budget pressure, declining enrollment, hiring freezes.

Construction. An indication that manufacturing overall is slowing. Another clear pre-recession signal.

Health Care & Social Assistance. When health care jobs fall, it means deep structural weakness, not just consumer tightening.

GM