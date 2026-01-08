I just wrote a post about this the other day for those who didn't see it. They openly talk about wanting explicit inflation. They don't hide it.
https://thewinepress.substack.com/p/the-great-currency-reset-how-trump
Evidently it isn't, because they do it and it doesn't help the economy.
No posts
I just wrote a post about this the other day for those who didn't see it. They openly talk about wanting explicit inflation. They don't hide it.
https://thewinepress.substack.com/p/the-great-currency-reset-how-trump
Evidently it isn't, because they do it and it doesn't help the economy.