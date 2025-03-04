Lions…
As you know, US Treasury Sec. Scott Bessent, who is in my opinion on a crusade of lies being spewed out to the American people…
Included in his deception campaign, IT/HE/THING, has been saying REPEATEDLY that We The People WILL NOT see price increases from tariffs.
Then we get this below…. CAN I SEE YOUR SHOCKED FACE?
Just in case you are wondering,…
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to Gregory’s Newsletter to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.