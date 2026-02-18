(CNBC)- Kevin Hassett, Trump’s top economist, publicly called for Federal Reserve Bank of New York researchers to be “disciplined” after they published analysis arguing the bulk of tariff costs were being passed on to the public.

The Lie. “Foreign nations pay the tariffs.”

The Truth. A tariff is a tax on imports collected at the border by the importing country’s government. PERIOD.

That import tax/tariff is paid up front by the importer of record… and no foreign government writes the check.

Instead… The American People write the check… the import tax/tariffs costs are passed onto them.

