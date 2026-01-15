Lions…

(CNBC)-The U.S. and Taiwan have reached a trade agreement to build chips and chip factories on American soil, the Department of Commerce announced on Thursday.

As part of the agreement, Taiwanese chip and technology companies will invest at least $250 billion in production capacity in the U.S., and the Taiwanese government will guarantee $250 billion in credit for these companies.

In exchange, the U.S. will limit reciprocal tariffs on Taiwan to 15%, down from 20%, and commit to zero reciprocal tariffs on generic pharmaceuticals, their ingredients, aircraft components, and some natural resources.

Taiwan Semiconductor has bought land and could expand in Arizona as part of this deal, Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick told CNBC’s Brian Sullivan in an interview on Thursday.

Lions…

If you read thru the entire article, CLICK HERE. You will find something missing… ARE YOU READY FOR IT?

Where’s the timeline?

When is this supposed to happen?

Days? Months? Years? IF THIS WERE REAL THERE WOULD BE A TIMELINE… BUT THERE IS NOT EVEN A HINT.

Watch this video… Trumpland by Mitch Tru.