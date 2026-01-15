Gregory’s Newsletter

Gregory’s Newsletter

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Mike47's avatar
Mike47
27m

You read my mind, Captain! Google AI says it takes 3 to 5 yrs but possibly longer depending on environmental and permitting hurdles. Howard Ludnuts talks like this will start producing chips very quickly instead of years in the future. The amount of fecal material put forth by this administration is simply astounding!

Reply
Share
2 replies by Gregory Mannarino and others
Frank Bkln's avatar
Frank Bkln
33m

Is that a daycare center

Reply
Share
1 reply by Gregory Mannarino
12 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Gregory Mannarino · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture