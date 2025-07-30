HEADLINE.
(Reuters). U.S. private payrolls increased more than expected July, the ADP National Employment Report showed on Wednesday, though the labor market continues to slow. Private payrolls rose by 104,000 jobs last month after a revised 23,000 decline in June. Economists polled by Reuters had forecast private employment increasing 75,000 following a…
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to Gregory’s Newsletter to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.