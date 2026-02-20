Gregory’s Newsletter

The WinePress
The WinePress
3h

Now we see why the Supreme Court did what they did. It was a tax on us and our businesses (small businesses and small farms got walloped). Now the government will have to repay them, presumably.

https://www.cnbc.com/2026/02/20/supreme-court-trump-tariffs-us-refunds.html

Do we get a refund? Nope. Does the government have the money to pay back these tariffs? Nope. So, the money printer is turned back on and we get more currency devaluation.

What's also fascinating is Trump is trying to do these new tariffs under a new legal section. But wait, why couldn't they do it that way the first time? It's all a scam and a diversion. More market manipulation, I reckon. I'm just spit ball'n, but this whole thing smells rotten.

4 replies by Gregory Mannarino and others
Christopher Kull
3h

what can you say the guy is a narcisstic pos crook....

1 reply
48 more comments...

