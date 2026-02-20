(MarketWatch)- Trump calls the Supreme Court decision to strike down his tariff import tax “disgraceful.”

Trump is now instead instituting a new 10% global tax.

Lions…

No one could make this stuff up.

Again, this “10% global tax” isn’t paid by “other nations.” It’s collected at our border, AGAIN, from importers, then pushed into prices and costs that land on us… the American public and US businesses.

NOT WINNING.

Lions… this as well doesn’t “level the playing field” with trade… it can’t, structurally.

Trump sold his tariff plan as “this will level the playing field” narrative… (and you will be surprised to find out that this narrative was false).

ITS A TAX………………………… NOT A “COMPETATIVE UPGRADE.”

Lions. A 10% tariff raises the cost of imported goods and inputs! And that doesn’t make US production just magically cheaper or more productive! It just makes everything more expensive.

LIONS LIONS LIONS! The core imbalance is the dollar AND our exploding trade deficit. FULL-STOP!

Here in America, we consume WAY more than we produce! And a tariff tax doesn’t change that.

WILL SOMEONE! ANYONE PLEASE TELL TRUMP THIS!

Mr. President… you can’t tariff your way into competitiveness. You build it, or you tax your own people and call it winning. GM