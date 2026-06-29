And The Con Continues... GM

Playback speed×Share postShare post at current timeShare from 0:000:00/Paid episodeThe full episode is only available to paid subscribers of Gregory’s NewsletterSubscribe to watchAnd The Con Continues... GMFrom Greg MGregory MannarinoJun 29, 2026∙ Paid391319ShareTrump Says: "Prices Are Going Way Down." (THE CONJOB CONTINUES). Gregory Mannarino·4:43 PMLions… here we go again. Are you seeing prices go “way down?”Read full storyLions. Fox News Ratings Are COLLAPSING... Gregory Mannarino·8:02 PMLions. Along with Trump, Fox News is experiencing steep, double digit ratings drops compared to last year, particularly within the coveted adults 25–54 demographic.Read full storyContinue reading this post for free, courtesy of Gregory Mannarino.Claim my free postOr purchase a paid subscription.Gregory’s NewsletterSubscribeAuthorsGregory MannarinoRecent PostsALREADY IN THE PIPELINE... Be Ready For What Cannot Be Stopped/Is Incoming For Our Economy. (Important Updates). GM8 hrs ago • Gregory MannarinoMOU FAILURE. The U.S. And Iran Begin New Military Strikes. (The Economic And Market Fallout). Full-Breakdown. GMJun 28 • Gregory MannarinoThe Economy Has Become A CRISIS SITUATION WRAPPED IN A NIGHTMARE. (Full-Breakdown). GMJun 26 • Gregory MannarinoCRUSHED TO THEIR BONES... (THE MIDDLE-CLASS WIPEOUT WORSENS). EXPECT BAILOITS... EVEN AND BAIL-INS.Jun 26 • Gregory Mannarino(Multiple Important Updates). BELIEVE NOTHING AND TRUST NOTHING. #FAKE NEWS AND PROPAGANDA. GMJun 25 • Gregory MannarinoThe "Great Divergence" Has Entered A NEW-DESTRUCTIVE PHASE. (And This Is What To Expect Next). GMJun 25 • Gregory MannarinoLIONS THE SYSTEM IS BREAKING... (GOLD AND SILVER REMAIN YOUR ESCAPE HATCH). GMJun 24 • Gregory Mannarino