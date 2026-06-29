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And The Con Continues... GM

From Greg M
Gregory Mannarino's avatar
Gregory Mannarino
Jun 29, 2026
∙ Paid

Trump Says: "Prices Are Going Way Down." (THE CONJOB CONTINUES).

Gregory Mannarino
·
4:43 PM

Lions… here we go again. Are you seeing prices go “way down?”

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Lions. Fox News Ratings Are COLLAPSING...

Gregory Mannarino
·
8:02 PM
Lions. Fox News Ratings Are COLLAPSING...

Lions. Along with Trump, Fox News is experiencing steep, double digit ratings drops compared to last year, particularly within the coveted adults 25–54 demographic.

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