And The Propaganda Worsens... But This One Is Just Over The Top...
From Greg M
Lions…
READ THE HEADLINE ABOVE…. It’s fake.
This is “headline framing” as a deception…
In the article, Reuters is quoting the Commerce Department’s durable-goods release, the “boosting economic outlook” part… is the spin.
Lions… The entire durable-goods jump was basically aircraft/aircraft parts.
Here is the breakdown ACCORDING TO THEIR NUMBERS..
Total durable-goods new orders +5.3%. Ok, lets give then that… but now strip out transport, and the “boom” disappears…. excluding transportation, (aircraft and aircraft parts), new orders increased only +0.5%.
(Go ahead, make it up).
GM.
It's a World War Economy now.
Liars lie, real numbers do not lie.