Lions…

READ THE HEADLINE ABOVE…. It’s fake.

This is “headline framing” as a deception…

In the article, Reuters is quoting the Commerce Department’s durable-goods release, the “boosting economic outlook” part… is the spin.

Lions… The entire durable-goods jump was basically aircraft/aircraft parts.

Here is the breakdown ACCORDING TO THEIR NUMBERS..

Total durable-goods new orders +5.3%. Ok, lets give then that… but now strip out transport, and the “boom” disappears…. excluding transportation, (aircraft and aircraft parts), new orders increased only +0.5%.

(Go ahead, make it up).

GM.