Gregory’s Newsletter

Gregory’s Newsletter

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Silver Man's avatar
Silver Man
2h

GM. Is it “ordinary” weather or is it weather manipulation ?

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Gaziboman's avatar
Gaziboman
1h

Look just like the storms I was in when I was deployed to Iraq. Man that brings me back.

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