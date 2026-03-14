And The Sky Has Turned Orange... LITERALLY.
From Greg M
Lions…
Gazans were urged to take shelter as a sandstorm swept across the enclave on Saturday.
Most of the more than two million Palestinians living in the enclave are displaced, living in tents or buildings heavily damaged by the war with Israel.
Lions… this is haunting picture of how war strips people down until even “ordinary” weather becomes dangerous.
GM
GM. Is it “ordinary” weather or is it weather manipulation ?
Look just like the storms I was in when I was deployed to Iraq. Man that brings me back.