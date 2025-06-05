Gregory’s Newsletter

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Henkel's avatar
Henkel
20h

Humanity being exterminated by AI humanity is being mined and taken over

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply
Ark Signal's avatar
Ark Signal
20h

But I thought the economy was getting better and inflation was going away?

😂😂

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
6 replies
31 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Gregory Mannarino
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture