Lions…

To every true Lion who walks in truth… you know this space was built not for fame or profit, but for FREEDOM, FIRE, and TRUTH.

Unfortunately, the gates have been flooded. Fake accounts. Bots. Scammers. Parasites. The system is trying to pollute what was meant to awaken.

So beginning soon…

This will become a Freedom Platform.

$3/month, not as a paywall… but as a firewall.

Why the change? To keep the space clean and sovereign. To protect our community from Babylon’s distractions. To ensure only the Lions remain, those who are truly called, not casually scrolling

This isn’t about the money.

It’s about the mission.

If $3 a month is too much, message I privately. No Lion will ever be left behind because of paper. But this step is now necessary…

GM