(Business)- The economy grew far slower than we were led to believe. The U.S. economy grew far slower than expected in the final three months of 2025, according to data released Friday by the Bureau of Economic Analysis. U.S. gross domestic product (GDP) rose at an annualized rate of 1.4 percent during the fourth quarter. Economists expected the U.S. economy to have grown at a 3 percent annualized rate.

Lions… put on your BEST “Shocked Face.”

Yes. We were lied to again…

Q4 2025 GDP grew 1.4% annualized… less than half of what was expected.

Lions… here we have again another glaring example of when an economy is built on expanding debt, currency devaluation, and artificially suppressed rates… then the narrative must stay optimistic.

Therefore…

The Lie continues… because The System needs a CON-JOB more than it needs truth.

AND…. just as you can’t tariff your way out of a debt-and-deficit system…

You can’t narrative your way out of slowing economy either.

