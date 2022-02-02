Lions and friends. I am getting an overwhelming amount of questions about my taking on a position as a consultant for an existing fund.
I am being hired as just that, a market consultant, nothing more. The fund manager will compensate me, financially, for my expertise relating to market issues. This means that I will be in regular talks with the fund man…
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to Gregory’s Newsletter to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.