HEADLINE…

Lions…

Goldman Sachs is sounding a clear alarm. Their equity asymmetry framework, an advanced risk model according to the article… BIG MARKET MOVE MAY BE DOWN- According to Goldman.

Lions…

Simple Truth… Market Volatility is Shockingly Low… This is indicating markets are unusually calm, and calm doesn’t mean safe.

Macro Signals Are Flashing Red… Weak labor data, sluggish cycle momentum, tariffs feeding inflation, and VASTLY elevated valuations mean the setup is fragile. Investors still believe the Fed will always bail them out…

Lions Always have The High Ground.

What to prepare for?

A sudden sell-off in the stock market, a drop that resets valuations and could be substantial.

Lions… Goldman is basically saying the “calm surface” is masking an unstable foundation, economic data cracks, policy uncertainty, and geopolitical tail risks.

GM