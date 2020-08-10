I apologize for all the updates but I want to keep you all way ahead of the curve. Election day is November 3, and as we draw closer I would expect volatility. As you know from my other posts here today, I am unloading positions- all thus far with a profit. Lets be honest, we are destroying this market- and if we did not trade even for the rest of the y…
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to Gregory’s Newsletter to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.