I am looking for a few moderators for my YouTube blog. Someone who watches my videos regularly and will help remove the fake mannarino scammers. Anyone?
You need to have a YouTube channel.
If you have a channel, and want to be a moderator, please post a link to your channel here in the responses.
I appreciate it. These scammers have got to go, they are hu…
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to Gregory’s Newsletter to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.