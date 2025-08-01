Lions…

Make NO MISTAKE… What is being set-up right now, IS A BACKDOOR BAILOUT for both Fannie and Freddie… Click HERE.

So is there another way?

YES!!!!!!

Just 4 Steps.

1. Let the free market set housing prices. No more government guarantees or Fed-backed mortgage securities. Real risk = real prices.

2. Wind down Fannie & Freddie entirely. No more taxpayer backstops for trillions in toxic debt.

3. Restore sound lending standards. Require 20% down, proof of income, and honest underwriting no more ninja loans or subprime zombies.

4. End Fed interference. Stop artificially suppressing mortgage rates let the bond market decide.

In your opinion, does this make sense?

Or would you rather have the bailout?

GM