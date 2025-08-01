Lions…
Make NO MISTAKE… What is being set-up right now, IS A BACKDOOR BAILOUT for both Fannie and Freddie… Click HERE.
So is there another way?
YES!!!!!!
Just 4 Steps.
1. Let the free market set housing prices. No more government guarantees or Fed-backed mortgage securities. Real risk = real prices.
2. Wind down Fannie & Freddie entirely. No more taxpayer backstops for trillions in toxic debt.
3. Restore sound lending standards. Require 20% down, proof of income, and honest underwriting no more ninja loans or subprime zombies.
4. End Fed interference. Stop artificially suppressing mortgage rates let the bond market decide.
In your opinion, does this make sense?
Or would you rather have the bailout?
Theres one bailout I'm participating in. I'm bailing out of this world system as much as possible and have been doing so since early 2020. I'm trying to prepare my self to get ahead of the shockwaves when it all crashes in. It will still be a shock, but the padding from preparing ahead of time should soften the blow a bit; at least I hope so.
ANYTHING the government gets involved with ends up in a disaster EXCEPT for those few who profit from it, which are ALWAYS Banks or investor groups. They win in the beginning and make damn sure they win when it is no longer sustainable to continue, but the middle-class peons WILL take the brunt. Funny how that elite 2% just keeps on winning.