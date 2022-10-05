Lions and friends!
This Friday I will be taking my 1969 Camaro Drag Car, which I rebuilt myself! To the Drag Strip for the first time this coming Friday.
As you may know from a previous post, this car sat forgotten and neglected in a trailer for 28 years! It needed a total do over. This car has been a race car since the 70’s.
IF you happen to be/live in t…
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to Gregory’s Newsletter to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.