Gregory’s Newsletter

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Morgan Polsky's avatar
Morgan Polsky
May 5

That's why we homeschool.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
2 replies
MT's avatar
MT
May 5

AI is not going anywhere. We are at the base of an exponential curve. It is my opinion that leaving children out of the loop on AI would be detrimental to their long term success. They need to understand it and know the pitfalls and risks as well as the benefits. Like anything life changing this needs to be properly managed.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
12 replies
120 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Gregory Mannarino
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture