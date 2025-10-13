ARE YOU READY FOR THE COMING PRICE EXPLOSION OF PHYSICAL SILVER? Mannarino

LIONS!

Our Year End Event will be held at THE GROVE MAIN BALLROOM.

Address: 10670 Boardwalk Loop

Lakewood Ranch, FL 34202

Date: Sunday November 2nd.

Time: 12 noon until 4 PM.

This event is 100% FREE for ALL Freedom Platform Lions AND A GUEST! A gathering of Lions and Lionesses with music, food, and FUN! I am looking VERY FORWARD TO MEETING YOU!

GM