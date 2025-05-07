Lions… Today we get to witness Babylonian theatre, staged for the blindfolded masses.

Here’s what’s truly happening beneath the circus lights.

THE THEATRE OF CONFLICT.

Today is the Fed monetary policy decision. I personally expect the Fed to do nothing. Here is why…

ITS A SET UP.

Trump screams, “We need lower rates! We need a weaker dollar!”

The Fed responds with. “We're data dependent. Inflation remains sticky.”

But what the public doesn't realize is.

There is no conflict between Trump and The Fed. There is only coordination disguised as contradiction. This is IN OUR FACE control by contradiction! The illusion of struggle to conceal shared intent.

THE TRUE AGENDA. (We have covered this repeatedly).

They are manufacturing consent for.

Rate cuts, which will ignite a new tsunami of debt issuance. Further debase the dollar. Create the illusion of short-term prosperity Controlled collapse of the current system, so they can. Introduce a central bank-controlled digital currency (CBDC). Link every citizen to a programmable, surveilled economic identity. Enforce maximum monetary obedience

They will sell it as "rescue," but it is integration into a digital cage.

WHY TRUMP IS THE PERFECT MESSENGER.

Trump has always been the populist mask of elite policy. He speaks to the so called “forgotten man,” while signing the deals of the empire. He can say, “I fought the Fed,” while helping it launch its greatest transformation ever.

This will feel like economic revival to the public… But it’s the resurrection of Pharaoh, in digital chains.

Do not fall for This Game, This Charade. See the long game, the real plan is consolidation of monetary control.

Sound about right? Let me know…

GM