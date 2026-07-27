Gregory’s Newsletter

Gregory’s Newsletter

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The WinePress's avatar
The WinePress
18m

I was going to say that the market "investors" are stupid, but then I realized, no, wait, they're in on it and are just playing the game.

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Bootsonthegrounddrey4rmdabay21's avatar
Bootsonthegrounddrey4rmdabay21
18m

What a TRADER pronounced TRAITOR

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