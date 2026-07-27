As If On Cue... Trump Floats Out Yet Another Talks Fable... ("Make Space For Talks"). And Stock Futures Rise, Crude Oil Falls.
From Greg M
Lions… Go ahead. Make it up.
All Trump has to say AGAIN, roughly 50X now… talks are underway. Say the bombing has been paused to give negotiations “some space.”
And as if on cue, Trump utters the phrase “talks” and stock futures rise while crude oil falls.
GM
I was going to say that the market "investors" are stupid, but then I realized, no, wait, they're in on it and are just playing the game.
What a TRADER pronounced TRAITOR