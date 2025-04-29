Share this postGregory’s NewsletterLions. AS WE EXPECTED... (FYI).Copy linkFacebookEmailNotesMoreLions. AS WE EXPECTED... (FYI).From Greg MGregory MannarinoApr 29, 202569Share this postGregory’s NewsletterLions. AS WE EXPECTED... (FYI).Copy linkFacebookEmailNotesMore683ShareLions…The US Trade deficit in March has SKYROCKETED to a new all-time record high.Just a heads up.GM69Share this postGregory’s NewsletterLions. AS WE EXPECTED... (FYI).Copy linkFacebookEmailNotesMore683SharePreviousNext
Trump and his team have managed to alienate practically everyone on the planet. Who wants to buy what little the US has to sell? China turned around ships in the ocean carrying soybeans from the US. Americans must recognise that they are 4 percent of the world's population. Others will survive without selling to the USA.
YOU WERE TOLD THIS FROM THE BEGINNING THERE WOULD BE PAIN !!!!! THIS IS THE RESULT OF 25-30 YEARS OF OTHER COUNTRIES SCREWING THE USA OVER IN TRADE DEALS !!!
TRUMP TOLD YOU THERE WOULD BE PAIN ----THE STOCK MARKET IS WAY OVERVALUED !!!! N O ONE WANTS OUR TREASURIES & THE FED IS A PRIVATE BANK
THE STOCK MARKET IS MANIPULATED BY BANKERS & CROOKED