Gregory’s Newsletter

Gregory’s Newsletter

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Rick's avatar
Rick
4h

I don't know if you realize how absolutely histericle that headline is. I can't be the only one who laffed out loud when I read it

Reply
Share
1 reply
Joe Serino's avatar
Joe Serino
4h

LOL !

I watch the asinine Comex naked shorting gold and silver paper while I hold physical Truth in my hand.

Reply
Share
13 replies
69 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Gregory Mannarino · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture