Lions…

This is REALLY getting asinine now, but ok.

What does that mean for the asinine markets?

Well. It creates an asinine short term “relief” asinine narrative, and maybe pushes asinine stocks higher and asinine crude lower.

Markets want to hear asinine things like “deal,” “talks,” and “last chance.” Markets also like to hear other asinine things like temporary, transitory, contained, winding down, degraded, WE ALREADY WON! And whatever other asinine thing Trump can invent in his asinine brain. Even asinine fake ghost fleets will work.

Its asinine. Trump’s “last chance?” Lions… lets call it what it is ASININE.

This means the asinine market is now trading an asinine countdown of sorts. To what?

Whatever comes out of Trumps asinine mouth.

And If that asinine narrative breaks, asinine crude can reprice asininely higher fast… and the asinine broader market can also reprice asininely just as fast.

Its asinine... and the world knows its asinine.

GM