Gregory’s Newsletter

Gregory’s Newsletter

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Frank Bkln's avatar
Frank Bkln
4h

Any day now trumps blames fed chair for everything economic

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Dave B.'s avatar
Dave B.
3h

Their arrogance require you to know we are f***ed before it happens........

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