This chart above, sent to me by a follower of my work, demonstrates CLEARLY that IF and only IF the current trajectory of US dollar devaluation continues as it is… AT BEST the US dollar has 32 years left before it goes to ZERO.

But… I see purchasing power losses accelerating, which means we have much less than 32 years. Here is why… and here is the proof.

Even under current conditions, the dollar is mathematically on track to hit zero within 32 years (by ~2057)… And that’s assuming the devaluation rate stays at 9.5% per year. But it won’t.

WHAT HAPPENS IF DEVALUATION ACCELERATES? Let’s say it increases to 12%... 15%... even 20% annually? At those rates devaluation Rate-Years to Near-Zero ($0.001)9.5%~32 years (2057)12%~25 years (2049)15%~20 years (2045)20%~16 years (2041)

At 20%, the dollar collapses in half a generation.

AND THE SIGNS ARE ALREADY HERE. Fed debt monetization is accelerating. Debt and deficits are ballooning. Global de-dollarization is spreading, and QE is the baseline supporting the system.

WHAT THIS MEANS. We are not in a currency cycle anymore, we are in a currency countdown.

The dollar’s purchasing power isn’t just declining. It’s evaporating.

