Athanasios & Gregory Mannarino - Debt Spiral, Prepare - Build Communities - Awareness & Action Talks. From Greg MGregory MannarinoOct 27, 202654529Share54529SharePreviousNext
As far as communities go, it is extremely difficult to find likeminded, no-longer-psyoped individuals.
I look around this community where I find myself, and I see a few people who might survive what's ahead. Personally, I'd rather die for what's right than be a slave to effin' psychopathic pedos.
Imagine being someone so foolish to have sacrificed the eternal realm for a prominent position in this illusion-based, temporal, physical realm.
When you look at DC, London and the EU and you wondered 'How can people act like such desperate buffoons?' ... it's good to keep things in proper perspective:
'This moment' is all those masquerading imbeciles have. They don't have the eternal realm to look forward to.
Don't tie up too much capital in the temporal. Don't forget what really matters in the grander scheme.
Fortunately for all of us: the next realm won't be run by unqualified, degenerate, criminal posers.
Can't wait to watch and like ! Thank you so much!