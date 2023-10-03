Lions and friends…
We are seeing EXACTLY what we have outlined would happen MULTIPLE TIMES in my blog… US Small business bankruptcies are skyrocketing.
US small business is dying…
The escalation of small business bankruptcies and closures really got started in 2020, with the then “government” shut down of the economy under the scamdemic. Since that time, …
