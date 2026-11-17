Gregory’s Newsletter“AUTONOMOUS AI CONTROL.” (MULTIPLE WARNINGS. FED. ECB, BIS). SO WHEN AI CONTROLS THE “MONEY” SYSTEM. WHO CONTROLS THE AI? Mannarino0:00Current time: 0:00 / Total time: -13:10-13:10Paid episodeThe full episode is only available to paid subscribers of Gregory’s NewsletterSubscribe to listen“AUTONOMOUS AI CONTROL.” (MULTIPLE WARNINGS. FED. ECB, BIS). SO WHEN AI CONTROLS THE “MONEY” SYSTEM. WHO CONTROLS THE AI? MannarinoFrom Greg MGregory MannarinoNov 17, 2026∙ Paid1335860ShareLions article link.The Fed and ECB Warn Of “Autonomous AI Control Of The Financial System.” (As Markets Reprice Risk, And A Widespread Banking Outage Hits). Gregory Mannarino·1:37 PMLions, yesterday Wall Street came under heavy selling pressure, with technology shares leading the decline. Market volatility surged, precious metals weakened, and crude oil dropped.Read full storyContinue reading this post for free, courtesy of Gregory Mannarino.Claim my free postOr purchase a paid subscription.Gregory’s NewsletterThis is where The Real Revolution begins.This is where The Real Revolution begins.SubscribeAuthorsGregory MannarinoRecent EpisodesLIONS ALERT! The Federal Reserve Just Issued A WARNING (Or Is It A Promise?)... THE QUESTION IS THIS... (WHY WARN NOW?) Is Something BIG…Nov 16 • Gregory MannarinoMARKETS A LOOK AHEAD. (FULL-BREAKDOWN). Multiple Updates. MannarinoNov 15 • Gregory Mannarino(A Final Warning). THE NEXT FINANCIAL SYSTEM... CORPORATE POWER, STATE AUTHORITY, DIGITAL CONTROL. (A FORCED SURRENDER OF OUR FREEDOM AND…Nov 13 • Gregory Mannarino“TOKENIZE THE WORLD.” (Do Not Comply! Refuse The New System!) Because If You Don’t... (YOU WILL WISH THAT YOU DID). MannarinoNov 12 • Gregory MannarinoWITHOUT EMERGENTLY RETURNING PURCHASING POWER TO THE CURRENCY, THE WIPE-OUT OF OUR COUNTRY, OUR ECONOMY, AND THE MIDDLE CLASS WILL NOT STOP…Nov 11 • Gregory MannarinoLIONS ALERT... (NEED TO KNOW NOW!) Mannarino Nov 10 • Gregory MannarinoWARNING... THE GREAT REPRICING. MARKETS ARE BETTING ON A FUTURE THAT DOESN'T EXIST. MannarinoNov 9 • Gregory Mannarino