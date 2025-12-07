BABYLON 3.0 THE AI RELIGION.
From Greg M
Lions…
They’re not building AI to serve us, they’re building a new god for you to kneel to.
Proof?
Elon Musk over the just the last few weeks… he’s literally out there saying AI is the only way to save America from a $38 trillion debt and that it will make work optional, money irrelevant, and poverty disappear. That’s not a tool pitch, that’s a “savior pi…
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to Gregory’s Newsletter to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.