President Trump’s Fed Chief Candidate, Kevin Hassett, is now targeting GDP prints.

YES, it’s already been faked to the upside! But now….

Trump’s Fed Chief candidate, Kevin Hassett, who is now publicly questioning the GDP data's legitimacy, signals a full-scale push to discredit ANY economic print that doesn't support their agenda.

Why Now?

Because reality is cracking through the illusion. The economy is visibly deteriorating. Sectors are hemorrhaging jobs. Inflation is “sticky.” Consumer debt is exploding. They’re laying the groundwork to blame “bad data” instead of bad policy. And simultaneously, this gives them room to inflate GDP numbers later, claim “historic growth,” and gaslight the public even harder.

BABYLON’S NEW FORMULA. CENSORSHIP + MANIPULATION = PSYOP.

Discredit negative data. Prop up fake positive metrics. Attack whistleblowers. Control the reporting agencies. Install loyalists, mouthpiece spin-doctors to engineer public perception.

