Bailouts Have Begun... And Now Currency Swaps Are Leading The Way. Privatized Gains With Socialized Losses... (The Ladder To Neo-Feudalism...)
From Greg M
MAJOR KEY POINT. (THE NEO-FEUDALISM LADDER). War shock → corporate stress → bailout architecture → stock support → more debt → sovereign backstops → dollar demand increases/further debasement later → middle class pays → neo-feudal outcome.
Lions. That situation above is EXACTLY what is unfolding right now.
KEY POINT. Spirit Airlines is nearing a governmen…