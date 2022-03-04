Lions and friends… today’s sell off with banks is largely due to concern regarding exposure to Russian debt. The truth is, no one actually knows the extent of exposure US banks have to Russian debt.
Banks have certainly not performed well YTD, and on average my core bank holdings are down roughly 11%- which is nothing major, but down none the less.
US ban…
