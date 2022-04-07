Lions.. JPM, GS, and BAC have certainly NOT performed well as of late. In my opinion these banks are WAY WAY WAY undervalued right now therefore I will continue to buy more shares.
We are coming up on earnings reports over the next few weeks, lets see how this plays out.
These banks will remain as core positions for me meaning I intend to hold them for y…
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to Gregory’s Newsletter to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.