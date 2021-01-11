LIONS! Click on the link, look at the headline, then read….How to play this below..
Headlines like this are a primer for a move higher. When the actual reports come out, it will read like this: "profits fell less than expected" and the stocks will gain.. its always the same. https://www.reuters.com/article/us-usa-banks-results-preview/u-s-bank-quarterl…
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to Gregory’s Newsletter to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.