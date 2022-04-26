Lions, BAC, GS, JPM, remain laggards. Much of this is the question of how much exposure these institutions, and others, have to Russian debt.
My guess is these banks, and others, have heavy exposure to Russian debt however, because this is a “crisis” these liabilities will be covered/written off. With that in mind, longer term the banks still look good.
