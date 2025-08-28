Base Case Cracks: Inflation, Economic Breakdown, and the Collapse of the Middle Class. (FULL-BREAKDOWN).
From Greg M
Lions… what we face is no longer theory.
The cracks are visible, and spreading. The sound of collapse grows louder by the day.
The propaganda machine cannot even cover it up anymore.
The economy is freefalling. Inflation is way outpacing wages. Economic growth has not just stalled, its now contracting. The truth is simple… this system cannot sustain itse…
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to Gregory’s Newsletter to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.