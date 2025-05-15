Gregory’s Newsletter

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Michael Delisio's avatar
Michael Delisio
4d

Thank you big oil !

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Raymond Ranalletta's avatar
Raymond Ranalletta
4d

You're not just over the target, but another fire. Information is timeless

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
7 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Gregory Mannarino
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture