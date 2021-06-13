Lions and friends!
As most of you know already.
Myself and The Barrel Buddies are throwing a 100% FREE 4th of July party in Las Vegas. (Venue link below.)
I am going to make an announcement about the venue tomorrow on my Markets A Look Ahead Segment, but I wanted to give you, my newsletter subs, a first heads up.
Honestly NO STRINGS ATTACHED! This is a fr…
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to Gregory’s Newsletter to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.