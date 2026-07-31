Big Oil Gets A $26 Billion Dollar Windfall From Trump's War As Earnings Surge... (And The U.S. Economy Gets Blasted Apart).From Greg MGregory MannarinoJul 31, 2026∙ Paid402921ShareLions… and here it is. TRUMP’S WAR DELIVERS BIG OIL A $26 BILLION WINDFALLExxon and Chevron cash in BIG as consumers pay the war premium.Exxon reported $14.7 billion quarterly earnings, (more than double the prior year result). Chevron posted $12.1 billion, (nearly four times the year earlier level). Together… just these the two companies earned appro…Continue reading this post for free, courtesy of Gregory Mannarino.Claim my free postOr purchase a paid subscription.PreviousNext