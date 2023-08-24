Lions and friends…
I want to address an issue which seems to be coming up, and that is this: Bitcoin being in a BUBBLE.
Lets start with this.
In order for ANY asset to be in a bubble it MUST be widely held. Bitcoin is not widely held, not by any stretch of the imagination.
You may believe that Bitcoin is overvalued at todays prices, which is something I st…
