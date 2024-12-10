Lions.
We have been hearing now FOR YEARS! That Bitcoin is in a bubble...
With that, I am going to tell you why Bitcoin IS NOT in a bubble.
Here we go…
For any asset, including Bitcoin, to be in a bubble two factors must occur simultaneously.
1. The asset must be widely held, meaning that very many people own/hold it, which Bitcoin is not. In fact, the …
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to Gregory’s Newsletter to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.