Lions.. This pullback is EXACTLY what we have been waiting for. https://www.cnbc.com/2021/01/11/bitcoin-btc-price-nearly-170-billion-wiped-off-entire-cryptocurrency-market.html
Same here with stocks.. as I have been explaining that bitcoin and the market have to give some back,, the pullback in bitcoin, and I would like to see it fall more, and stocks …
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to Gregory’s Newsletter to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.